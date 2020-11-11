E-edition
Ramaphosa warns of festive season COVID-19 surge

By George Matlala

President Cyril Ramaphosa has warned that the festive season posed the greatest immediate threat to the management of COVID-19 in the country.

Delivering his latest address tonight, the president called on South Africans to comply with health protocols when travelling to different parts of the country.

Ramaphosa announced a further easing of lockdown level 1 restrictions, noting that all international travel was now allowed, and that alcohol sale was permitted over the weekend.


The national state of disaster was extended to December 15.

Ramaphosa expressed concern about the surge of infections in the Eastern Cape, Lejweleputswa and Mangaung in the Free State, Frances Baard and Pixley ka Seme in the Northern Cape, and the Garden Route and Cape Town metro in the Western Cape.

“The second area of concern that we need to pay attention to is the upcoming festive season, during which many South Africans travel to other parts of the country and where people tend to gather socially,” he said.

“These activities, if not undertaken responsibly, pose the greatest immediate threat to our management of the pandemic,” he said.

Ramaphosa announced that the total number of those who have succumbed to the virus now stood at 20,011 people.

South Africa has recorded 742,394 cumulative coronavirus cases. The recovery rate stood at over 92%.

“It is our individual actions over the next few weeks and months that will decide the fortunes of our nation. The actions we must take are straightforward, but they are not insignificant.  They can and do save lives,” he said.

