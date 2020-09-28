Rape and GBV saga dogs Bucs spin doctor

One of Orlando Pirates’ spin doctors is being accused by his wife of raping her twice and beating her almost to a pulp in two separate incidents.

The wife, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, said the prominent spokesman, who also cannot be named for legal reasons, raped her in their marital home when she returned home from Zimbabwe in 2016.

She said he plundered her for the second time in September 2018 in their marital home after they had separated.

She said the spin doctor also assaulted her on January 4 2015.

The explosive details were contained in a statement she issued to Sunday World on Thursday morning.

This after she obtained an interim protection order against him at the Randburg Magistrate’s Court after complaining that the spin doctor wanted to seize the Audi 5 he gave her to run her personal errands and was harassing and abusing her financially because he refused to pay spousal maintenance for her despite the Pretoria High Court ordering him to do so.

“On 4 January 2015 (name withheld) assaulted me after he’d been away from the 31st of December. His reasons for assaulting me were that our daughter had used his credit card to buy a modem… I reported the assault to the Midrand police but I felt sorry for him and withdrew the charges,” reads the statement.

She said she reported the matter to club chairman Irvin Khoza’s late wife, Mantwa. She said Mantwa later told her that the spokesman said he assaulted her because she spent most of her time at church and never asked him about his whereabouts.

She said on October 4 2016, she went to Bulawayo to attend the funeral of her friend’s father. “I returned on the Friday afternoon, to find him still in the house. We had dinner together and retired to bed at around 10pm, whereupon he proceeded to assault and rape me saying I’ve been cheating on him. And yet again I didn’t open a case. I guess I was too shocked,” she said.

She said in November 2017 they met at Hyde Park and agreed to separate and that both agreed to use his attorneys. “But when reality set in, he began to come to the house at crazy hours and would be abusive, leading me to change the house locks.

“In September 2018, he asked that we divorce and though I was hurt, I agreed. Then he changed his mind in October and asked to move back before the end of October. Needless to say he never turned up till two weeks later, on the eighth of November, whereupon he wanted to have sex. And when I resisted, using my ancestral calling as an excuse as I couldn’t have sex with a stranger, he proceeded to rape me,” she said.

The spin doctor did not want to comment.

Author



Ngwako Malatji