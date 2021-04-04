Real Housewives of Johannesburg star Christall Kay seeks legal advice after attack

Johannesburg – Real Housewives of Johannesburg star Christall Kay is seeking legal advice after she was allegedly beaten to a pulp by Brinnette Seopela and Gugu Khathi.

A deepthroat told Sunday World that Kay was beaten up by the two during an argument at a club in Pretoria last month.

According to the eyewitness, the two ladies left the club and went to their cars to change their heels into sneakers and continued the attack.

The fight had to be stopped by production staff and security guards who threatened to call the cops, and Kay had to be taken to the hospital for treatment.

According to our sources, this was not the first time that Khathi has attacked someone.

Another source added that Khathi is notoriously known for street fighting.

“Don’t be fooled by Gugu’s glam, she can be a straatmate. She once attacked my friend in a club, accusing her of flirting with DJ Tira,” said the source.

The attack on Kay resulted in the show being canned.

The source said trouble started when Kay made nasty comments to Seopelo, prompting Khathi to jump into action.

“The two decided to take things to the street, beating the poor girl like she had taken one of their man,” according to the source.

A reliable source from MultiChoice said the production company had to hold production for a month to allow the injured Kay to heal.

Also, the cast had to be interviewed and all cast members allegedly said they did not feel safe working with Khathi, whom they consider to be a bully. They also claimed that Seopela is cold and mean.

“Either she’s badly influenced or she thinks she’s bigger than the brand” added the source.

Kay confirmed the incident.

“I deny any charges against me. Gugu Khathi is the one who punched me in the eye, resulting in a black eye. She did this when I was sitting down and there was no threat to her,” said Kay.

“I have evidence to prove this. She is scared over what she has done and is trying to make out a case against me. Charges are currently being laid against her,” added Kay.

When called for comment Khathi laughed off the accusations, saying that the last time she checked her and Kay were on good terms.

“I can confirm the incident happened, but what shocks is that fact that out of all the people in the club , how can Christal choose my name, there were too many people in that club, why does she pick me, besties don’t do that to each other,” Khathi said.

Philly Khubeka confirmed that the show has been canned.

“Season 3 of Real Housewives of Joburg has been discontinued at this time. This is due to unforeseen circumstances experienced during the production of the show,” Khubeka said.

