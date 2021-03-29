Rebuilding a people-centred post-Covid economy to take Ekurhuleni forward

Johannesburg – Ekurhuleni Executive Mayor Mzwandile Masina has hailed strides made by the ANC-led coalition government to improve delivery and governance in the metro in the past five years.

“The coalition government, led by the ANC, has proven effective not only in governing the City, but also in remaining an anchor through the most turbulent times in our democratic dispensation,” said Masina in his last State of the City address on Wednesday. To say our coalition government has been efficacious in bringing about change and stability would be an understatement.”

Last year marked the 20th anniversary of the establishment of the City of Ekurhuleni.

The establishment of the municipality was the logical conclusion to a protracted struggle by the democratic government to annihilate the vestiges of our apartheid past – a past that continues to find expression in our spatiality.

Masina has put the reconstruction of the economy top of his administration’s list.

“Our onslaught in this battle must be a solid post Covid-19 Economic Reconstruction and Recovery Plan anchored on our 10-point plan.”

Progress made in implementing the 10-point plan:

1. Revitalization of the manufacturing sector

• Investment in OR Tambo International Airport Industrial Development Zone (IDZ).

• Northern Precinct (R1-billion), currently under implementation with over 2 000 people working in the precinct.

• Tambo-Springs Inland Port Special Economic Zone (SEZ) (R20-billion) over 15 years), currently under implementation to deliver the required bulk infrastructure to support the development; and

• The Wadeville Industrial Revitalization Plan in partnership with National Treasury city support programme.

2. Implementation of the Aerotropolis Master plan

To date, some of the key developments include the Riverfields Development Project, Plumbago Industrial Park Development Project, Green Reef Mega Projects, OR Tambo Special Development Zone, Denel Kempton Park Campus, Ekurhuleni Integrated Rapid Public Transport Network (IRPTN), Tambo-Springs Inland Port, and the Gibela Rail Manufacturing Plant.

3. Acceleration of the IDZ/SEZ programme

To date, an investment of R1.5-billion has been realized. At the conclusion of the programme, it is anticipated that 7 000 new jobs would have been created. Currently, the project is seating at 3 300 jobs that have been created.

4. Land availability for strategic development

The City has successfully approved 11 bidders from the 56 council–owned farm release programme. Plans to advertise the remaining 45 council-owned farms are already under way.

5. SMME support through public procurement

In the period 2016 to date, a total number of 935 informal enterprises were registered or issued with trading licences or permits. Furthermore, In the period 2016 to date, 121 SMMEs participated in the incubation programme on a three-year cycle basis.

6. Implementation of the township economy strategy

The City, in its endeavour to encourage township economic development, completed phase one and phase two of the Etwatwa Industrial Hub in 2018/19 financial year.

7. Enabling public transport system

In October 2017, Harambee commenced operations with the rollout of eight buses on a route between Tembisa and Isando. This route was termed “Isando Industrial”. Two years later, Harambee operationalised 10 additional buses on a route extension between Tembisa and OR Tambo International Airport. As from March 6 this year, Harambee will be extending services on the route between Tembisa and OR Tambo International Airport through the introduction of weekend services, as well as public holiday’s services

8. Massive infrastructure investment

In advancing the massive infrastructure investment programme, the City implemented the following programmes between 2016 to date:

• Facilitating the implementation of strategic urban development to unlock the R300-billion investment pipeline. So far, an estimated R80-billion has been unlocked.

• Facilitating the implementation of the SEZ programme in the City unlocking about R7-billion. The City has so far invested R800-million since the 2016 to date in bulk infrastructure to open up development along the area of the R21 Corridor.

9. Promote localisation and production

The total procurement expenditure to date is almost R44-billion for open bids, as well as quotations. Of this amount, R10-billion of the procurement opportunities benefited women and R331-million went to people living with disabilities. Awards made to historically disadvantaged individuals amounted to R19.4-billion. In the same vein, youthowned companies accessed procurement opportunities worth R5.7-billion.

10. Skills, capacity development and institutional development

The City has appointed over 6 332 young people to the work readiness programme and internships. In advancing skills development, during 2016 to date, the City increased the bursary allocation from R10-million to R100-million a year. So far, the scheme has benefitted almost 9 000 young people and over R470-million has been spent to date in developing the local skills base. The programme saw 202 companies benefitting from ongoing mentorship and training in the 2017/18 financial year, more particularly manufacturing, services, agriculture and construction.

Good governance

The City has registered significant achievements in its governance and financial management. The administration also maintained clean and unqualified audits over the past five years, with no unauthorised, irregular and fruitless expenditure, and a clean audit on performance information.

Building a robust healthcare system

In pursuit of equitable health care, a year before the pandemic hit, the City had nine clinics that rendered 24-hour services. Furthermore, four clinics rendered 12-hour services while 20 offered Saturday services. We also championed modernisation and innovation in our health-care system. One of the most revolutionary interventions made in health was the development of the Pele Box. Pele Box Smart Lockers, which are placed in council facilities, have changed patients’ experience in accessing health care and medication.

Social policy

The City under, Masina’s leadership, has 16 mega infrastructure projects that include Esselen Park, Tembisa Ext 25, Leeuwpoort, John Dube Village, Chief Luthuli Ext 6, Van Dyk Park, Brakpan Old Location Ext 13, Palm Ridge Ext 10 and 12, and Palmierfontein.

These are in different stages of development. To date the City has delivered over 42 773 housing units and 26 543 serviced stands.

“We committed to providing 100 000 housing units and 59 000 service stands.

“To many, the target seemed too ambitious, but to us it was within reach because we understood the urgency with which the housing question needed to be addressed, and knew we could muster the commitment needed to address it,” Masina said.

The administration has also electrified 40 informal settlements and increased the number of mobile chemical toilets from 1:10 to 1:5.

The City regularised 39 townships.

These townships yielded 33 605 titled deeds distributed to the beneficiaries.

Through the Aqua Leap programme, the City is building 29 new reservoirs. Five are completed and another 10 will be completed by June.

