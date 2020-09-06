Breaking News

Recovery rate of COVID-19 at 88 percent – while 101 more die

By Somaya Stockenstroom

Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize announced last night that another 101 people had died due to COVID-19. 

Of these deaths, 45 were recorded in KwaZulu Natal, 16 from Gauteng, 11 from Eastern Cape, 19 in the Free State and 10 in the Western Cape. The total number of COVID-19 deaths now stand at 14 779.

New confirmed cases amounted to 1806. This brings the cumulative number to 636 884. And the total number of recoveries is 561 204, which translates to a recovery rate of 88 percent, said Mkhize.


“We salute all those dedicated health workers who have remained committed to the service of our nation. As minister and part of government we undertake to do everything to protect our health workers,” said Mkhize as he also bid farewell to Surgeon General, Lieutenant- General Vejay Ramlakan whose funeral was live-streamed yesterday.

 

 

 

