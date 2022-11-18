Red Devils take action against star player Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester United will be hauling their star player Cristiano Ronaldo over the coals for his recent utterances that shook the whole football fraternity.

Ronaldo and the Red Devils have been trending the whole week for the wrong reasons.

The Red Devils’ supporters and officials were shocked when Ronaldo revealed shocking allegations in an exclusive interview with Piers Morgan.

The larger-than-life goalscoring machine mentioned that he was feeling betrayed and that he was being forced out of the club.

“Manchester United has this morning initiated appropriate steps in response to Cristiano Ronaldo’s recent media interview. We will not be making further comments until this process reaches its conclusion,” reads the statement from the club published on Friday.

The no-holds-barred interview has really embarrassed the biggest club in the world and Ronaldo, 37, has had a very torrid time at the club since the arrival of Erik ten Hag.

At the rate things are going, it is likely the striker will not come back to the club after the Fifa 2022 World Cup that gets under way in Qatar on Sunday.

Among those who have criticised Ronaldo for his utterances is Wayne Rooney.

Reports coming from Manchester are that the club and its legal department are working on terminating Ronaldo’s £500 000 (R10-million) a week contract.

The reasoning is that the star player breached the terms of his contract with the allegations against the club, the coach, his teammates and the Glazier family, who are the owners of the club.

