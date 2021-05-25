Registration of pupils for 2022 opens

Johannesburg – School admission for 2022 have kicked off in most provinces, including the Western Cape.

The Limpopo department opened the process of registering pupils for admission in public schools for the 2022 academic year this week.

Walk-in registrations at schools kicked off on May 17 and will end on July 30 2021 for children who will be going to school for the first time or moving to a new school next year.

The department announced that children can also be registered online at selected schools participating in the online pupil admission pilot project from June 3 to August 6 2021.

The list of participating schools is available on the departmental website and the registration link for online registration will be active on the website from June 3.

“Forms for walk-in registrations are collected and submitted back to schools. Parents and legal guardians of qualifying learners are therefore encouraged to immediately collect registration forms from the school nearest to their homes, where other siblings are attending or within a feeder zone.

Completed forms must be returned as soon as possible as admissions will be processed on a first-come-firstserved basis, assuming that all other criteria in the admissions guidelines are met,” Limpopo departmental spokesperson Tidimalo Chuene said.

Howard Ndaba, the head of communication for the Free State department of education, said its pupil admission kicked off on April 1 and ends on July 31.

The admission age of a pupil to a public school is four and half years turning five before June 30, 2022 for grade R and five and half years turning six before June 30, 2022 for grade 1.

Steve Mabona from the Gauteng department of education said it will soon announce when it is opening applications. The following documents are required for registration:

• Proof of residence;

• Birth certificate or acceptable proof of birth date;

• Immunisation card;

• Transfer card; and/or

• Last report card For non-SA citizens:

• Study/work permit;

• Temporary or permanent residence permit; and/or

• Evidence to show that there is application to stay in SA.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author



SUNDAY WORLD