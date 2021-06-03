Rejuvinated Manyama hat-trick does the trick for Chiefs

Johannesburg – A Lebogang Manyama hattrick spearheaded the revival of Kaizer Chiefs and rekindled hopes of a top-eight finish after the Glamour Boys beat Golden Arrows 3-2 at FNB Stadium on Wednesday night.

The victory comes just five days after the dramatic sacking last Friday of coach Gavin Hunt who has been in charge of the Naturena-based side for only eight months.

Eight DStv Premiership matches were played at the same time on Wednesday night. This round of matches ushers in the fall of the final curtain to the 2020/21 season on Saturday when the league wraps up, sans spectators due to Covid-19.

In the history of the PSL, Chiefs have always struggled against Arrows, and it was evident when the home side was forced to come from behind on two instances in one of their most entertaining Chiefs matches since Hunt took over last September.

Abafana Bes’thende opened the scoreline through Michael Gumede when he headed home a rebound from close range following a goal bound sprint twenty minutes from the start of this all important tie for the relegation threatened Amakhosi.

Manyama, who in past matches seemed to have forgotten his scoring boots at home, suddenly turned the villain tag that he has been carrying throughout the season to wearing the hero’s crown, scored the first of his hatrick goals ten minutes later after a pass from Willard Katsande.

Chiefs’ hardworking forward Samir Nurkovic was unlucky not to find himself on the scoresheet after being set up by Leonardo Castro but his header hit the right post two minutes into the second half and to add to his frustration, he was caught off side on numerous occasions.

Amakhosi were unlucky when dependable defender Erick Mathoho conceded an own goal as he attempted to clear inside the box but instead his powerful header beat his keeper Bruce Bvuma, who helplessly watched as the ball landed at the back of the net in the 61st minute.

While the Amakhosi defence looked shaky in the first half, Arrows backline was also a sieve in the second stanza, giving substitute Nkosingiphile Ngcobo and Leonardo Castro free rein.

Chiefs’ equaliser came when Manyama was put through by Ngcobo following a good run into the box, he then lobbed the ball over Arrows keeper Sifiso Mlungwana 13 minutes from time but he was not done.

Manyama sealed his hattrick with 11 minutes remaining on the clock and the joy of being Chiefs leading scorer with nine goals this season was written all over his face as he celebrated the match winning strike with his teammates.

Although Bvuma could not keep a clean sheet he did a sterling job in keeping the Arrows forwards at bay, saving a number of attempts more so towards the end of the match.

Abafana Bes’thende coach Mandla Ncikazi was scathing in his after match comment on how referee Victor Hlungwani handled himself when he denied his side what seemed like a legitimate penalty that could have changed the outcome of the game and maybe gave his team the result or a point.

Other Results

AmaZulu 1, Swallows 0;

Celtic 0, Sundowns 2;

Stellenbosch 0, TS Galaxy 0;

Baroka 1, Pirates 2;

CT City 2, Leopards 1;

SuperSport 2, Maritzburg 0;

Tshakhuma 0, Chippa 0.

