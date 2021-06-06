Revealed: Sundowns contract restricted Mosimane’s authority as coach

Johannesburg – More explosive details of Pitso Mosimane and Mamelodi Sundowns’ four-year employment contract, which the two parties signed last year, have come to light.

In our last edition, we revealed that Mosimane was earning R1.55-million a month before resigning from the club last September after a fallout with the then club president and now CAF boss, mining mogul Patrice Motsepe.

He was also paid 10% of the prize money of every competition the club won and between R5 000 and R8 000 for each match he won.

Sunday World can this week reveal that although Mosimane’s contract included mouth-watering packages, it also raised eyebrows on the limited powers he was given by the club on team business.

According to the contract that Sunday World has seen, Mosimane, who was touted as the best talent-spotter, had no final say on the purchase of new players and their dismissal from the club.

He also did not have the final say on the dismissal or employment of members of his technical team and technical department.

The contract decreed that Mosimane, whom the club said it would give its full support, would recommend to the technical committee for consideration all technical aspects of the technical department and club performance.

“This will include recommendations on the strengthening of the team, the purchase and or release of players, the employment or dismissal of employees that are related to or associated with the technical aspect of the technical department. [Employee will] lead in identifying and recommending new players to the club, as well as recommending first team players who should be placed on the transfer market,” reads the contract.

“Jingles”, as Mosimane is fondly known in the football circles, had also lost the much-publicised battle with the club in which he did not want to report or take instruction from technical department head Jose Ramon Alexanko, who resigned from the club in November last year.

He allegedly wanted to report directly to the board or Motsepe.

In terms of the contract, Mosimane was instructed to report to the technical director about, among others, players on trial and those to be placed on loan, and those who were supposed to be signed up or included in the team.

He was also required to heed and respond to calls from Alexanko for television, radio and print media interviews and photoshoots.

The contract also revealed why Motsepe gave Mosimane an ultimatum to apologise or face a disciplinary hearing for his post-match interview he made after winning the league last season.

At the time, Mosimane told the media that he “had a lot of pressure inside and outside, people doubting me but these boys made it possible for me to look back at those people to say what are you saying now? Look at me now. But it’s not about being vindictive. It’s a message, it’s a football message.”

Motsepe evoked a section of the contract that stipulated that Mosimane could not make utterances that could bring the name of the club into disrepute.

On the brighter side of the contract, Mosimane was granted permission to establish Pitso Mosimane Soccer Schools on condition that it registered children between the ages of 6 and 13 and his role would be that of an ambassador or patron.

“If the club finds that the arrangements and/or participation of the employee are interfering with his duties as head coach of the club, then the club shall have the right to review the employee’s participation.”

Sunday World

Author



Ngwako Malatji