E-edition
Subscribe
E-edition
Subscribe
Breaking News

RiSA mourns the passing away of legendary singer Mama Sibongile Khumalo

By SUNDAY WORLD

Johannesburg – The Recording Industry of South Africa (RiSA) learned of the devastating news of the passing away of Mama Sibongile Khumalo, the mezzo-soprano par excellence.

Her family confirmed in a statement that she passed away yesterday. She was 63.

Khumalo’s career spans over 30 years, was catapulted into greatness when she won the Standard Bank Young Artist Award in 1993.


Also read: Iconic Sibongile Khumalo has died

Known to some as the Empress of Song, Khumalo endowed South Africa with an impeccable songbook.

Her recordings straddle influences as varied as amahubo of Princess Magogo ka Dinizulu and Sesotho folk songs like U Ea Kae and the jazz classic Yakhalinkomo.

Her original recordings dipped into opera, jazz and Afro-pop with great ease.

Her albums such as Ancient Evenings, Live at The Market Theatre and Quest achieved great success at the SA Music Awards (SAMA) earning her several trophies and she has been a guest presenter on our stage a few times.

RiSA CEO Nhlanhla Sibisi, said, “As someone who had the privilege to meet and know Mama Sibongile, I know she will be remembered for her youthful exuberance, generosity of spirit and the matronly role she played in the industry. Her music will live on for generations to come. On behalf of RiSA we send our condolences to her family, her fans and supporters and the greater South African music loving public. May her soul rest in peace.”

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author


Similar stories

Breaking News

Iconic Sibongile Khumalo has died

Johannesburg - Reports are streaming in that the iconic Sibongile Khumalo has died at the age of 63. Details around her death are yet to...
Read more
Breaking News

Musica to shut down in May

Johannesburg - The end of an era has seemingly come for South African music lovers, after it was announced that Musica will be shutting...
Read more

Latest News

Trending

Sponsored Content

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

© 1999–2020
Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.