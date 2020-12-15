Robben Island Museum commemorates Reconciliation Day with local special rate

Johannesburg – In commemorating Reconciliation Day, celebrating 21 years as a UNESCO World Heritage Site, and celebrating its first anniversary as a Marine Protected Area, Robben Island Museum (RIM) will introduce a month-long reduced rate for locals.

As the festive season fast approaches, one of Cape Town’s iconic visitor destinations is encouraging locals to diversify their #staycation experience by offering a 25% reduced rate for all South African adult tickets as of 16 December 2020 until 15 January 2021.

RIM was declared a WHS on the 4th of December 1999, and celebrating 21 years as a World Heritage Site is a major milestone which calls for festivities. As a site that represents the triumph of the human spirit over adversity and in sharing some local love, RIM saw it fit to offer locals this discount.

This rate will be applicable for midweek bookings only (Mondays to Thursdays).

Robben Island Museum spokesperson, Morongoa Ramaboa, says that it has also put in place all the necessary Covid-19 protocols as recommended by the National Command Council, the World Health Organisation and the Tourism Business Council of South Africa.

RIM’s COVID-19 response plan is in line with the risk adjusted strategy as advised by National Government and will be amended as and when necessary to meet minimum requirements as far as the tourism sector is concerned.

As the home of endangered African Penguins and other species, the Island leg of the tour will see you experience the multi-layered history in full spectrum.

This includes leper colony, the Robert Sobukwe Complex, Lime Quarry and the village precinct that consists of the famous Garrison Church – where the annual Valentine’s Day weddings are hosted.

