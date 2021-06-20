Royal AM says PSL is in contempt

Johannesburg – First division club Royal AM legal representatives are accusing the PSL of being in contempt of court by going ahead with relegation/ promotion play-offs even though acting Judge AJ Nyathi ruled that the play-offs be halted pending the outcome of Royal AM’s appeal.

As a result, the club, through their owner Shauwn Mkhize, are taking the matter to the Supreme Court of Appeal in Bloemfontein and will be applying for leave to appeal.

“We wrote to PSL lawyers and want to remind them that what they are doing is contempt of court and that their conduct is a deliberate act of undermining a court order,” said Royal AM lawyer Eric Mabuza.

“Our option is to set aside the outcome of the game. You cannot violate a court order and expect the results of that game to stand, it’s an unlawful conduct,” said Mabuza.

“Remember there was an order from Judge AJ Nyathi, which says that the play-off s cannot go ahead until appeal processes are finalised.

“We will also be going to the Supreme Court of Appeal to challenge the ruling of deputy judge president Roland Sutherland’s order that dismissed our review and application to appeal,” he said.

PSL play-off s result:

Chippa 2-1 Richards Bay

