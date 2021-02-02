Runners have been neglected during the pandemic

By Kgomotso Mokoena

Johannesburg – One of South Africa’s elite athletes and top runners, Precious Mashele, has slammed Athletics South Africa (ASA) for cancelling races and neglecting runners during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The SA king of cross country, who won the title five years in a row, says that he is frustrated that since races were taken off the calendar, professional runners are not able to make a living in these difficult economic times.

“ASA cannot just sit and close shop. The minister of sports [Nathi Mthethwa] announced that professional sports can return and that they must follow Covid-19 regulations. Soccer, cricket, rugby and other sports are back, and the players are participating and earning a living for their families.

“The people who run these other sports sat down and found creative ways of getting back in action. ASA just folded their arms and called off races. Closing shop is a big problem for us, they must come to the party just like they are doing in other countries. Most of us do not have jobs, we survive through running and athletics, is our source of income,” Mashele said.

The Ga-Mashashane-born running sensation says that instead of signing at home, South African athletes have now turned to registering for international races in countries that have opened their international borders.

“We go and participate in overseas countries together with other runners such as Desmond Mokgobu and Pharsons Magagane. We are a close unit and we try to make some money for our families because there is no light at the end of the tunnel when it comes to races here at home. ASA has really let us down and it is painful to train and not test yourself in an official race.”

The 30-year-old Mashele, who is coached by SA legend and former New York Marathon winner Hendrick Ramaala, reckons ASA could schedule races for elite runners to compete.

This, according to Mashele, can be done by avoiding a large number of participants and include runners who will be vying for top honours, just like in some European countries.

James Moloi, the chairperson of ASA Road Running was not available to comment.

