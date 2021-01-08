SA born Elon Musk becomes the richest man in the world

Johannesburg – Tesla Inc. the American electric vehicle and clean energy company based in Palo Alto, California share price climbed all through 2020 and has now helped their chief executive become the richest man in the world, surpassing Amazon.com Inc’s top boss Jeff Bezos.

According to Bloomberg News, on Thursday, the electric-automaker’s shares surged 7.9%, boosting Musk past Amazon.com Inc. founder Bezos on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, a ranking of the world’s 500 wealthiest people.

Bloomberg said that Musk is worth $194.8 billion, or $9.5 billion more than Bezos, whose Blue Origin is a rival to Musk’s Space Exploration Technologies Ltd., or SpaceX, in the private space race.

The South Africa-born engineer has added more than $165 billion to his fortune.

South Africans reacted to the news of a South African born becoming the richest man in the world.

Take a look at some of the tweets below:

How much has he donated to our #COVID19 fight in SA!? pic.twitter.com/pk7BIgPE5G — Concourt failed Makate💙🐄🐓🐧🌿 (@Spiwo) January 8, 2021

If anyone’s wondering what Elon Musk is doing with $190B : pic.twitter.com/bNlGuZCVf7 — Mohamed Enieb (@its_menieb) January 8, 2021

World's richest people 2021: 1.🇿🇦🇺🇸Elon Musk

2.🇺🇸Jeff Bezos

3.🇺🇸Bill Gates

4.🇫🇷Bernard Arnault

5.🇺🇸Mark Zuckerberg

6.🇨🇳Zhong Shanshan

7.🇺🇸Warren Buffett

8.🇺🇸Larry Page

9.🇺🇸Sergey Brin

10.🇺🇸Larry Ellison

11.🇺🇸Steve Ballmer

12.🇫🇷F. Bettencourt Meyers

13.🇮🇳Mukesh Ambani -Bloomberg — Norbert Elekes (@NorbertElekes) January 8, 2021

Elon Musk : take my credit card , buy me a coke and buy something for yourself. 5mins later Me : pic.twitter.com/tVAycFGOUI — JUST SHERLOCK 🎧 (@Ntiamoah_locked) January 7, 2021

Don’t forget Elon Musk is from South Africa , and he studied at university of Pretoria… He’s now the richest man on Earth … — Ndivhuwo Muhanelwa (@NOCHILL_GOD) January 7, 2021

Elon Musk must come back home to South Africa now… pic.twitter.com/WNXCpqXMgp — HeNdRy™ (@hendrickmaduna) January 7, 2021

Elon Musk was a born in Pretoria, South Africa. His father Errol Musk owned an emerald mine in the then apartheid Zambia which funded the family's lavish lifestyle pic.twitter.com/IOpFg8vmDU — Afro Updates (@updates_afro) January 7, 2021

I know y’all are afraid to say it but I’ll say it…South Africa is the richest person on Earth, mxm I mean Elon Musk pic.twitter.com/cRR5OYpuW5 — Ntando (@Just_Nandos) January 7, 2021

So Elon Musk can now buy the whole of South Africa , pic.twitter.com/CQqjRQ7f1A — King (@TheKingOfLove_) January 8, 2021

