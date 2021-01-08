E-edition
Subscribe
E-edition
Subscribe
Breaking News

SA born Elon Musk becomes the richest man in the world

By SUNDAY WORLD
Billionaire Elon Musk. Image: Twitter.

Johannesburg – Tesla Inc. the American electric vehicle and clean energy company based in Palo Alto, California share price climbed all through 2020 and has now helped their chief executive become the richest man in the world, surpassing Amazon.com Inc’s top boss Jeff Bezos.

According to Bloomberg News, on Thursday, the electric-automaker’s shares surged 7.9%, boosting Musk past Amazon.com Inc. founder Bezos on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, a ranking of the world’s 500 wealthiest people.

Bloomberg said that Musk is worth $194.8 billion, or $9.5 billion more than Bezos, whose Blue Origin is a rival to Musk’s Space Exploration Technologies Ltd., or SpaceX, in the private space race.


The South Africa-born engineer has added more than $165 billion to his fortune.

Also read: WhatsApp will block you if you don’t agree to new data sharing policy

South Africans reacted to the news of a South African born becoming the richest man in the world.

Take a look at some of the tweets below: 

 

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World  

Author


Similar stories

Breaking News

Moment of silence at PSL games this weekend

Johannesburg - The Premier Soccer League (PSL) is mourning the passing of Mphodo Dorothea Ramunenyiwa-Thidiela, wife of David Thidiela, PSL Executive Committee Member and Chairman...
Read more
Breaking News

Technology is key for businesses to thrive in 2021

By Saurabh Kumar Johannesburg - After the economic and financial devastation wrought by the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, businesses must urgently reposition themselves and...
Read more

Latest News

Trending

Sponsored Content

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

© 1999–2020
Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.