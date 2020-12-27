E-edition
SA breaches one million mark of Covid-19 infections

By Ashley Lechman
COVID-19

Johannesburg – The department of health has said that South Africa has now breached the one million mark of Covid-19 infections in the country.

11552 new cases have been recorded in the past 24 hours, taking the total cumulative number of cases to 1004 413.

The department also reported a further 214 new deaths, taking the total death toll in SA to 26 735.

As the second wave continues to wreak havoc on the country, it is being reported that President Cyril Ramaphosa recalled members of the national coronavirus command counsel from their holidays to hold an urgent meeting to discuss ways to quell the resurgence of the virus in the country.

It is believed that another possible harsher lockdown could be implemented in the country to try and stop the spread of the virus.

According to various media reports, the President could address the nation before new year’s eve to implement harsher lockdown measures.

