SA coaches in historic feat in CAF club competition

By Xolile Mtshazo
PRETORIA, SOUTH AFRICA - NOVEMBER 20: Sundowns assistant coach Manqoba Mngqithi during the Mamelodi Sundowns media open day at Chloorkop on November 20, 2019 in Pretoria, South Africa. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Johannesburg  – For the first time in the history of South African football, three local coaches pride themselves of having qualified for the knockout stages for pan-African club competitions, Xolile Mtshazo highlights their fortunes.

Pitso Mosimane (Al Ahly)

Not for the first time, Egyptian giants Al Ahly coach Mosimane won the 2016 CAF Champions League with Masandawana four years after joining them in 2012, defeating Egypt’s Zamalek 3-1 on aggregate, making Downs the second South African side to win the honours after Orlando Pirates in 1995.


Under “Jingles”, Al Ahly were crowned 2019/20 CAF Champions League winners after securing a 2-1 win over Zamalek in the final.

PRETORIA, SOUTH AFRICA – FEBRUARY 15: Pitso Mosimane during the Absa Premiership match between Mamelodi Sundowns and Chippa United at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on February 15, 2020 in Pretoria, South Africa. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Manqoba Mngqithi (Mamelodi Sundowns)

Mngqithi co-coaches the roller-coaster train that is Downs with Rhulani Mokoena and Steve Komphela, but it is evident that he calls the shots in this strange but successful arrangement.

The draw for the Champions League on April 30 opens a potential match-up between Mngqithi’s Ka Bo Yellow and The Reds of Egypt in the knockout round, and if welloiled Sundowns go all the way to win the Champions League, it will be Mngqithi, Mokoena and Komphela’s first continental title as head coaches.

Gavin Hunt (Kaizer Chiefs)

POLOKWANE, SOUTH AFRICA – APRIL 15: Gavin Hunt, coach of Kaizer Chiefs during the DStv Premiership match between Baroka FC and Kaizer Chiefs at Peter Mokaba Stadium on April 15, 2021 in Polokwane, South Africa. (Photo by Kabelo Leputu/BackpagePix/Gallo Images)

Amakhosi coach Hunt’s masterstroke of taking the Soweto giants to the last eight of the Champions League against all odds has overshadowed their faltering 2020/21 season league campaign.

After finishing second in the PSL last season behind Sundowns in a nail-biting photo finish, Chiefs rewrote the history books by securing a berth in the quarterfinals of Africa’s prestigious club competition for the first time under Hunt, who took over from German Ernst Middendorp.

