Breaking News

SA COVID-19 cases rise to 790 004

By SUNDAY WORLD

Johannesburg – A further 2 302 people tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, while 58 more lost their lives due to the deadly virus.

This brings the total number of cases since the outbreak to 790 004, while the death toll stands at 21 535.

Of the latest fatalities, 32 were recorded in the Eastern Cape, 15 in the Western Cape, five in Free State and three each in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.


“We extend our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the healthcare workers who treated the deceased patients,” said Health Minister, Dr Zweli Mkhize.

The Western Cape has 10 057 active COVID-19 infections, with a total of 130 826 confirmed cases and 116 125 recoveries.

Premier Alan Winde said no decision has been taken yet on localised restrictions.

Meanwhile, the province is seeking legal advice on what is possible, given that national government imposes disaster restrictions and not provinces.

“We will communicate our plan of action at this week’s digital press conference, held on Thursday.”

However, according to Winde, the main priority is to prevent a lockdown that would devastate the economy.

“The best and quickest way to do this is through individuals, businesses and civil society playing their part by changing their behaviour,” he stressed.

He has pleaded with residents to wear masks and avoid crowds and non-essential gatherings.

“We must ensure we do not have close contact with others. If we follow these protocols, we can make a major dent in this resurgence. This should be every citizen’s priority right now,” he said.

Globally, the World Health Organisation is reporting 62 363 527 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 1 456 687 deaths.

