SA COVID-19 infections pass half a million mark

THE COVID-19 infections have passed the half a million mark after 10 107 people tested positive for the killer disease. This has increased the total nation number of infections from 493 183 to 503 290. The new infections were recorded from the 42 450 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of tests conducted since the outbreak of the disease in March to 3 001 985.

This was announced by Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize on Saturday August 1.

Mkhize also said 148 more COVID-19 patients have lost their battle to the deadly disease, ballooning the death toll from 8005 to 8153.

Of the 148 deaths, 36 were recorded in the Eastern Cape, 40 in Gauteng, 41 in KwaZulu-Natal, 24 in the Western Cape and seven in Northern Cape.

“We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who treated the deceased,” he said.

He said of the 503 290 infections, 342 461 patients have recovered from the disease, increasing the recovery rate in the last 24 hours from 66 to 68 percent.

Author



Ngwako Malatji