Breaking News

SA COVID-19 infections pass half a million mark

By Ngwako Malatji
Blood sample with respiratory coronavirus positive

THE COVID-19 infections have passed the half a million mark  after 10 107 people tested positive for the killer disease. This has increased the total nation number of infections from  493 183 to 503 290. The new infections   were recorded from the 42 450 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of tests conducted since the outbreak of the disease in March to 3 001 985.

This was announced by Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize  on  Saturday August 1.

Mkhize also said 148 more COVID-19 patients have lost their battle to the deadly disease, ballooning the death toll from 8005 to 8153.


Of the  148 deaths, 36 were recorded in the Eastern Cape, 40 in Gauteng, 41 in KwaZulu-Natal,  24 in the Western Cape and  seven in  Northern Cape.

“We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who treated the deceased,” he said.

He said of the 503 290 infections,  342 461 patients have recovered from the disease, increasing the recovery rate  in the last 24 hours from 66 to 68 percent.

 

Author


Similar stories

Breaking News

COVID-19 infections near half million mark as deaths pass 8000

THE COVID-19 infections are just less than 7000 shy from reaching the half a million mark. This after 11014  more people tested positive for the...
Read more
Breaking News

There is interest to revive VBS Mutual Bank, but… – Reserve Bank

The South African Reserve Bank (SARB) said today it had received a "number of letters" from parties interested in reviving the collapsed VBS Mutual...
Read more

Latest News

Trending

Company News

   Loading latest Press Releases...

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

© 1999–2020
Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.

For up to date Corona information, visit SA Government’s Covid-19 Portal