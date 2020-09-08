Breaking News

SA economy plunges 51% in the second quarter

By Kabelo Khumalo
(Image: GETTY/Daily Express)

The impact of COVID-19 on South Africa’s moribund economy were today laid bare, with data from Statistics South showing that the economy plunged 51% in the three months to June.

Second quarter’s gross domestic product (GDP) was the steepest economic contraction on record reflecting the severity of the impact of the country’s strict lockdown in response to COVID-19.

The construction sector led the decline in economic output – contracting 76.6%, followed by manufacturing which plunged 74.9% and mining which shrunk 73.1%.   the positive spark in second quarter’s GDP print was agriculture, forestry and fishing which increased 15.1% , which benefited from higher maize exports, as well as rising international demand for citrus fruits and pecan nuts.


The stats agency said year-on-year, the economy shrank 17.1%, following a revised 0.1% growth in the previous period and compared with market expectations of a 16.5% decline.

