SA logs 4 623 new COVID-19 cases, with 102 deaths

Johannesburg – South Africa recorded 4 623 new COVID-19 cases as the positivity rate increased to 10.1%.

This means the country now has 1 645 555 detected infections since the outbreak.

On Wednesday, Health Minister, Dr Zweli Mkhize, said a further 102 Coronavirus-related deaths have been reported, bringing the tally to 56 077.

Two provinces recorded double-digit deaths in the last 24 hours of which 45 occurred in the North West and 24 in Gauteng. In addition, nine fatalities were from the Western Cape, six from the Free State, five from Limpopo, while the Eastern Cape, KwaZulu-Natal and Mpumalanga each recorded four deaths.

“We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the healthcare workers who treated the deceased patients,” said Mkhize.

According to the Minister, 1 546 583 patients have since recuperated, representing a recovery rate of 94%, while the country is currently home to 42 895 active cases.

The information is based on the 11 452 185 tests of which 45 877 were performed since the last reporting cycle.

The total number of those vaccinated under the Sisonke Study and phase two of the vaccination rollout programme stand at 761 903.

Global view

To date, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO), there are 167 492 769 confirmed global cases of COVID-19, 3 482 907 deaths and 1 545 967 545 administered vaccine.

According to the WHO’s weekly epidemiological update, the number of new cases and deaths continued to drop in the past week. Over 4.1 million new infections and 84 000 new deaths were reported, a 14% and 2% decrease, respectively.

The WHO said the European region recorded the largest decline in new cases and deaths in the past week, followed by South-East Asia.

“The numbers of cases reported by the Americas, Eastern Mediterranean, African, and Western Pacific regions were similar to those reported in the previous week.”

Meanwhile, the Western Pacific region reported the largest upsurge in the number of deaths, while other regions reported decreases or similar numbers to the previous week.

“Despite a declining global trend over the past four weeks, incidence of COVID-19 cases and deaths remain high, and substantial increases have been observed in many countries throughout the world.”

The highest numbers of new cases in the last seven days were reported from India (1 846 055 new cases, 23% decrease), Brazil (451 424 new cases, 3% increase), Argentina (213 046 new cases, 41% increase), the United States (188 410 new cases, 20% decrease), and Colombia (107 590 new cases, 7% decrease).

