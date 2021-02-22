SA matriculants achieve a pass rate of 76.2% in 2020

Johannesburg – Minister of Basic Education, Angie Motshekga, has announced that South African matriculants managed to achieve a pass rate of 76.2% in 2020.

In 2019, the matric pass rate breached the 80% mark for the first time since 1994, achieving a pass rate of 81.3%, up from 2018’s pass rate of 78.2%.

Motshekga said she was expecting a blood bath, given the disruptions from COVID-19 during the school year, and commended those that passed.

Motshekga said that over a million learners wrote the matric 2020 examinations.

Motshekga further said that 2161 learners with special needs wrote the examinations, with 2058 obtaining a pass.

She also said that 86.3% of inmates who wrote the matric examinations passed.

The Free State was the top performing province with a 81.5% pass rate, the minister announced.

The overall 2020 matric pass rate is 76.2%. Provincial performance is as follows:

Free state 85.1%

Gauteng 83.3%

Western Cape 79.9%

Kwa-Zulu Natal 77.6%

North West 76.2

Mpumalanga 73.7%

Limpopo 68.2

Eastern Cape 68.1%

Northern Cape 66%

Overall Pass for #Classof2020 is 76.2%, a 5% drop from 81% as compared to #Classof2019 – Minister Motshekga #MatricResults pic.twitter.com/vAgVPUKfYn — South African Government (@GovernmentZA) February 22, 2021

Dr Reginah Mhaule, the Deputy Minister for the Department of Basic Education (DBE), said that, the department of education has committed 2021 to boosting all 12 official languages, including Sign Language.

“The class of 2020 has been our strongest cohort. They have really put in on the all the work,” Mhaule said.

