SA passes 300 000 COVID-19 mark as 107 more patients die

COVID-19 has reduced the SA population further when it killed 107 more patients. Of the 107 deaths, four were recorded in KwaZulu-Natal, 12 in North West, 12 from the Eastern Cape, 38 from the Western Cape,and 41 from Gauteng. This bring the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 4 453.

This was announced by Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize on Wednesday July 15.

Mkhize also said the number of patients who recovered from the disease has now surpassed the 50 percent mark. He said 160 693 patients have recovered from the killer disease. This translate to a recovery rate of 51.7 percent.

He also said South Africa currently has 311 049 COVId-19 cases, after 12 757 people tested positive for the disease in the last 24 hours.

Ngwako Malatji