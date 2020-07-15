E-edition
SA passes 300 000 COVID-19 mark as 107 more patients die

By Ngwako Malatji
COVID-19

COVID-19  has reduced the SA population further when it killed 107 more patients. Of the 107 deaths,  four were recorded in KwaZulu-Natal, 12 in North West, 12 from the Eastern Cape, 38 from the Western Cape,and 41 from Gauteng. This bring the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 4 453.

This was announced by Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize on Wednesday July 15.

Mkhize also said the number of patients who recovered from the disease has now surpassed the 50 percent mark. He said  160 693 patients have recovered from the killer disease. This translate to a recovery rate of 51.7 percent.


He also said South Africa currently has 311 049 COVId-19 cases, after 12 757 people tested positive for the disease in the last 24 hours.

Zindzi Mandela tested positive for COVID-19

The mystery surrounding the untimely death of Zindzi Mandela has been solved. Zindzi ‘s son, Zondwa ,has announced that his mother tested positive for...
Lives more important than academic year – Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa has said government will close schools if needs be to save lives, as the country weather the storm of the COVID-19...
