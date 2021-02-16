SA records 1 103 new COVID-19 cases

Johannesburg – South Africa has recorded 1 103 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, which represents a 7% positivity rate.

Health Minister, Dr Zweli Mkhize, said on Monday that the country now has 1 492 909 cumulative cases since the outbreak.

According to the Minister, 195 more people succumbed to the respiratory disease, pushing the death toll to 48 094.

Of the latest deaths, 62 are from the Western Cape, 58 are from Gauteng, 30 from the North West, 25 from the Eastern Cape and 11 from Free State. Meanwhile, six are from the Northern Cape and three from KwaZulu-Natal.

“We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the healthcare workers who treated the deceased patients,” Mkhize added.

The Minister also reported that there are now 1 391 155 who beat COVID-19, representing a recovery rate of 93%.

The information is based on the 8 712 844 tests, of which 15 778 were recorded since the last report.

Globally, there are 108 579 352 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 2 396 408 deaths, reported to the World Health Organisation.

– SAnews.gov.za

Author



SUNDAY WORLD