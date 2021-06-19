SA records 10 510 new Covid-19 cases and 118 more deaths

Johannesburg – The National Institute for Communicable Diseases reported that 10 510 new Covid-19 cases had been identified in South Africa in the past 24 hours, representing a 20.5% positivity rate.

The country’s death rate climbed to 58 441 after 118 more people died.

The total number of laboratory-confirmed cases now stands at 1,796,589.

There has also been an increase in hospital admissions which now stands at 1 510 across the country.

South Africa has, since Friday, vaccinated a total of 2 069 346 people.

