Johannesburg – South Africa’s department of health said that 14 880 new Covid-19 cases were recorded in the past 24 hours.

The cumulative amount of cases in the country now stands at 1 311 686.

The department of health further said, “Regrettably, we report 615 more COVID-19 related deaths. Our recoveries now stand at 1 062 690, representing a recovery rate of 80,9%.”

The department said that the number of total deaths is now 36 467.

Author



Ashley Lechman