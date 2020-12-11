SA records 8 166 new Covid-19 cases

Johannesburg – South Africa had 8 166 new Covid-19 cases reported with 173 new deaths in the country.

The culminative total of positive Covid-19 cases in the country now stands at 836 764 with a total of 22 747 deaths.

A cumulative 5 735 470 tests have been completed, of which 45 207 have been conducted since the last report.

Just yesterday, the Western Cape has had to deliver more oxygen to Knysna on the Garden Route, where 30 COVID-19 patients need support to breathe.

According to Premier Alan Winde, the daily use of oxygen has more than doubled during the resurgence with active cases standing at 15 986.

“COVID-19 is serious, especially for our vulnerable residents who are at highest risk,” Winde warned.

He once again pleaded with residents to take precautions so that they do not end up needing oxygen in hospitals.

Winde said the additional bulk order oxygen at Knysna Provincial Hospital is because of 31 COVID-19 patients of which 30 are on oxygen support.

Meanwhile, the medical manager of Knysna and Bitou sub-districts, Dr Andries Brink, is asking the public to do their part in limiting exposure to the virus.

“Please adhere to the rules, wear your mask, and limit exposure through limited interaction with others,” Brink added.

Second wave

Meanwhile, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) is urging South Africans to take precautionary measures.

“South Africa as a whole now meets the requirements for a second wave, according to the South African COVID-19 Modelling Consortium (SACMC) assessment,” the NICD said.

The institute has defined the resurgence as a new wave lasting one or more days, commencing after the “end of the first”.

“It furthermore refers to an occurrence, after the previous peak, where the caseload returns to at least 30% of the previous peak’s caseload.”

