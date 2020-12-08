SA records 817 878 COVID-19 cases, death toll rises to 22 249

Johannesburg – The number of new Coronavirus cases in South Africa has risen by 3 313, as the country also reported 43 more COVID-19 related deaths.

This is a slight decrease from the 4 116 cases reported on Sunday, which brings the total number of COVID-19 cases to 817 878 since the outbreak.

Meanwhile, the death toll now stands at 22 249 after several provinces recorded fatalities on Monday.

Of those who lost their lives, 26 are from the Western Cape, nine from Free State, five from KwaZulu-Natal, two from Gauteng and one from the Northern Cape.

“We extend our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the healthcare workers that treated the deceased patients,” said Health Minister, Dr Zweli Mkhize.

The Coronavirus continues to spread, with the Western Cape reporting the highest number of active cases sitting at 16 348, followed by the Eastern Cape at 10 964, KwaZulu-Natal 9 194 and the Free State at 5 513.

Also, Gauteng now has 4 173 active cases, Northern Cape 2 138, Mpumalanga 450 and Limpopo 395.

The data is based on the 5 611 915 tests of which 19 252 have been conducted since the last report.

The Minister has since called on everyone to change their behaviour as the festive season approaches.

He is encouraging people to wear masks, social distance, sanitise and wash hands.

“As we go into the festive season there is a huge movement across provinces, large gatherings, festivals, and so on. We need to find a way to manage this, so it does not become super-spreading events,” he said.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author



SUNDAY WORLD