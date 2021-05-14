SA records more than 3 000 new COVID-19 cases

Johannesburg – South Africa has detected more than 3 000 new COVID-19 infections in one day – for the first time in three months.

According to Health Minister, Dr Zweli Mkhize, 42 073 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, with 3 221 new cases, representing a 7.7% positivity rate.

This means South Africa now has 1 605 252 confirmed cases since the outbreak.

In addition, the country logged 44 deaths on Thursday, which pushes the tally to 55 012.

Of the latest fatalities, 19 are from Free State, 13 are from Gauteng, five from the Western Cape, three from KwaZulu-Natal and two each from the Eastern Cape and Northern Cape.

“We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the healthcare workers who treated the deceased patients,” said Mkhize.

Meanwhile, the recovery rate now stands at 94.7% after 1 520 878 patients beat SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

The Minister said the country is currently home to 29 362 active cases.

The figures are based on 11 010 999 tests performed to date.

Mkhize announced that the number of vaccinated healthcare workers have now increased to 455 169.

Globally, of 13 May 2021, there have been 160 074 267 confirmed global cases of COVID-19 and 3 325 260 deaths, reported to the World Health Organisation (WHO).

“As of 12 May 2021, a total of 1 264 164 553 vaccine doses have been administered,” the WHO added.

– SAnews.gov.za

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author



SUNDAY WORLD