SA records over 2500 new COVID-19 infections

By Ngwako Malatji

Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize said 115 more COVID-19 patients have lost their lives to the coronavirus induced illness in the past 24 hours , bringing the total national death toll to  20 671.

Mkhize made this announced on Thursday, November 19.

He said of the 115 fatalities, 43 were from the Eastern Cape, 23 from the Free State, 23 from Gauteng, nine from KwaZulu-Natal , two from Mpumalanga, and 15 from the Western Cape.


He also said 2 514 more people have contracted the highly infectious disease in the past 24 hours, bringing the infection figures to  7 59 658.

Of the 759 658 infections, 702 544 have recovered from the disease,  which translates to a recovery rate  of  92. 6 percent.

