SA reports 49 more COVID-19 related deaths

The total number of coronavirus tests conducted in South Africa to date is 3 902 786, with 18 620 new tests conducted since the last report, health minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Saturday night.

Mkhize said: “Regrettably, we report 49 more COVID-19 related deaths; 11 from KwaZulu-Natal, 12 from Gauteng, eight from the Eastern Cape, five from the Free State and 13 from the Western Cape.”

This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 15 427. The number of recoveries now stands at 576 423, which translates to a recovery rate of 88,9%.

“We extend our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health workers that treated the deceased patients,” said Mkhize.

Xolile Mtshazo