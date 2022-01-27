SA Reserve Bank increases the repo rate to 4%

Johannesburg – The South African Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago has announced that the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has decided to increase the repo rate to 4%, an increment of 25 basis points.

The MPC raised the repurchase November rate by 25 basis points to 3.75% when they last met in November last year.

“Over the past year, rising vaccination rates have sustained confidence and the global economic recovery, despite the rapid spread of the Omicron virus in recent months,’ Kganyago said.

The governor said the committee will gradually increase the rate to maintain inflation under control.

This means that the prime lending rate in SA is now at 7.5%.

With the repo rate being increased, inflation becomes a worry in the country

The country’s domestic economy grew by 4.2% in the first quarter of 2021 and 4.7% in the second quarter of 2021 and is expected to continue increasing this year.

MPC STATEMENT: Over the past year, rising vaccination rates have sustained confidence and the global economic recovery, despite the rapid spread of the Omicron virus in recent months. #MPCJan22 @KganyagoLesetja — SA Reserve Bank (@SAReserveBank) January 27, 2022

For more business news from Sunday World, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author