SA soccer fraternity mourns the loss of PSL public relations officer Abdulhuck Marhoon Bhamjee

Johannesburg – The Premier Soccer League is mourning the passing of former Public Relations Officer of the National Soccer League, Abdulhuck Marhoon Bhamjee.

The PSL said in a statement, “The PSL Executive Committee and member clubs are saddened by the loss of Bhamjee. We recognize his role in the formation of the National Soccer League and the building of the brand NSL.”

“Our condolences go to the children (Mohamed, Fazel, Yusuf and Nadira) and the entire Bhamjee family. We supplicate that God gives them fortitude at this moment of their extreme grief and pain.”

The PSL said it will observe a moment of silence ahead of this week’s DStv Premiership and GladAfrica Championship fixtures commencing today until the weekend.

Kaizer Chiefs also shared condolences after hearing of the passing of Bhamjee.

Chiefs tweeted, “Our deepest condolences go out to the family and friends of the late former NSL PRO, Mr Abdulhuck Ahmed Bhamjee. Thank you for your service and contribution to football. May your soul rest in peace.”

Below are tributes that poured in on social media for the football icon:

Our deepest condolences go out to the family and friends of the late former NSL PRO, Mr Abdulhuck Ahmed Bhamjee.



Thank you for your service and contribution to football.



May your soul rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/RfCAZl8QDO — Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) January 19, 2021

The PSL is mourning the passing of former Public Relations Officer of the NSL, Mr. Abdulhuck Bhamjee The PSL Executive Committee and member clubs are saddened by the loss of Mr Bhamjee. We recognize his role in the formation of the NSL and the building of the brand NSL pic.twitter.com/1PTdBhy9ac — Official PSL (@OfficialPSL) January 19, 2021

Abdul Bhamjee the former PRO of the NSL has passed away . He was the driving force behind the building of FNB Soccer City before he was convicted of fraud related to soccer sponsorship

