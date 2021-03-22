SA to help Italians in Agrizzi case

Johannesburg – Pressure is mounting on the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) to help Italian authorities in their investigation into alleged money-laundering involving former Bosasa chief operating officer Angelo Agrizzi.

The Department of Justice and Correctional Services confirmed that it had acceded to a request by the public prosecutor’s office in the Italian city of Siena for information in connection with their probe into over €1-million (R18-million) that Agrizzi and his wife, Deborah, allegedly shipped off to Italy to buy a luxury car and property, among others.

Sunday World reported an investigation by the Italian Guardia di Finanza, the European country’s law-enforcement agency, highlighted the “concrete possibility” that sums invested in Italy by Agrizzi and his wife were alleged proceeds of the corruption crimes committed in South Africa. In November, Justice Minister Ronald Lamola approved that assistance be granted to the Italians and the NPA was requested to execute it.

“I confirm that the department has received a request for mutual legal assistance from the Italian authorities … I would therefore suggest that the NPA be requested to respond to the questions raised,” the ministry’s spokesperson Chrispin Phiri said. The NPA’s investigating directorate (ID) was collating the information as per the request of the Italians.

“I also wish to inform you that the department has not concluded any agreement on mutual legal assistance with the Italian authorities,” he added.

Phiri said they relied on the International Co-operation Criminal Matters Act, which provided for the granting of assistance without a formal agreement.

“Do note that it is conceivable that the NPA may have on an ad-hoc basis concluded an informal arrangement with their counterparts to assist with the prosecution of persons of interest,” he said.

Sunday World understands that Agrizzi, through his lawyer, has since sent questions to the NPA about the request by Italians following the article.

