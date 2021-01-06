SAB to take government to court over alcohol ban

Johannesburg – Government will again be taken to court, this time by South African Breweries for the alcohol ban put in place again last week.

They said in a statement that they are tired of their industry continually being criminalised and continuously called out as the most significant of recent cases.

“SAB supports governments’ fight against the COVID19 pandemic, however, we do not agree with the suspension of alcohol trading. Putting over 1 million livelihoods throughout our value chain at risk. SAB has formed part of the fabric of SA for the last 125 years and we’ve stood behind the nation through its triumphs & challenges. After much consideration,S AB has decided to approach the Courts to challenge the Constitutionality of the decision taken to re-ban the sale of alcohol. This legal action is the last resort available to SAB in order to protect our employees, suppliers, customers, consumers and all the livelihoods we support,” reads part of the statement.

Read full statement here:

SAB supports governments' fight against the COVID19 pandemic, however, we do not agree with the suspension of alcohol trading. Putting over 1 million livelihoods throughout our value chain at risk #ResponsibleTogether pic.twitter.com/Xg3Ftj3osF — SABreweries (@SABreweries) December 29, 2020

Celebrity Khanyi Mbau, who also owns a gin brand, has pleaded with government to reconsider the ban.

“Is it really serving the purpose of numbers going down. I have just found out, it’s been reported that 160 000 people have lost their jobs due to the ban. 100 000 families will not have food or money to pay school fees for their children. I’m trying to say that people depend on for their livelihood,” she said via her twitter account.

Mbau said her motive for the post is purely to save livelihoods of those affected by the ban and that government should look into harsher restrictions instead of an outright ban.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author



Somaya Stockenstroom