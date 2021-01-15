E-edition
Subscribe
E-edition
Subscribe
Breaking News

SABC clobbers GEPF in R760 million contract breach court battle

By Aubrey Mothombeni

Johannesburg – The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) has welcomed a judgement by the Gauteng High Court, which ruled in its favour in the R760 million battle against the Government Employee Pension Fund (GEPF).

The high court dismissed with costs an application by the GEPF, which was filed in 2004, in which the fund had demanded that the public broadcaster fork out an amount of R760 million for breach of lease agreement, when it prematurely vacated the Bophuthatswana Recording Studios.

The GEPF, in its application, had said the move had left it with a loss of rental income, and asked that the court order the SABC to be held liable for R760 million in outstanding rental.


In a statement issued on Friday afternoon, SABC Spokesperson Mmoni Seapolelo said the broadcaster welcomes the judgement indicating that the matter had long been in court since 2004.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

 

Author


Similar stories

Breaking News

Post office urged to observe COVID-19 protocols

Johannesburg - Deputy Minister in the Presidency for Women, Youth, and Persons with Disabilities, Professor Hlengiwe Mkhize, has called on managers at the South African...
Read more
Breaking News

Nedbank Cup to go ahead without 8 teams from SAFA

Johannesburg - The South African Football Association have apologized to the PSL and indicated that the association will not be able to provide eight...
Read more

Latest News

Trending

Sponsored Content

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

© 1999–2020
Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.