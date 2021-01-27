E-edition
Subscribe
E-edition
Subscribe
Breaking News

SABC mulls government proposals on retrenchments

By SUNDAY WORLD
SABC workers make their way to the Union Buildings to hand over a memorandum over retrenchments. PICTURE: SABC

Johannesburg – Government has provided the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) board with a number of alternatives to consider in relation to its retrenchment process.

Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies, Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams, together with the Minister of Employment and Labour, Thulas Nxesi, held respective meetings with organised labour, the SABC board as well as its executives on Tuesday and this past weekend to find an amicable resolution to the current industrial relations impasse at the broadcaster.

The meetings formed part of the Ministers’ ongoing efforts to assist the Unions and the SABC reach an amicable end to the deadlock over retrenchments at the public broadcaster.


Also read: Minister, board clash over SABC job cuts

During these meetings, the Ministers emphasised that it was in the interest of the affected employees and the nation at large, that the parties find a win-win solution.

“We were encouraged by the attitude and the spirit of the meetings with the SABC board and its executive management, and earlier with the unions. We have noted signs of progress and goodwill among the parties at the negotiating table,” said Ndabeni-Abrahams.

Both Ministers maintain that all available avenues and opportunities must be explored in order to mitigate the impact on workers, given the devastating impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The SABC board has requested to be afforded time to look at the proposals in their next board meeting which will be held on Friday.

– SAnews.gov.za

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author


Similar stories

Breaking News

Sunday Politics: Put plight of people ahead of ANC factionalism

Johannesburg - The ANC twice postponed the meeting of its national executive committee (NEC) this week amid fears that factional fights over the criminal...
Read more
Breaking News

Ramaphosa appoints Khumbudzo Ntshaveni as acting minister in the presidency after Mthembu’s death

Johannesburg - President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed minister of small business development Khumbudzo Ntshaveni as acting minister in the presidency for planning, monitoring and...
Read more

Latest News

Trending

Sponsored Content

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

© 1999–2020
Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.