SABC pushes ahead with controversial restructuring

Johannesburg – The SABC and unions have hit a fresh stalemate over the new disciplinary code and procedure policy, as the public broadcaster pushes ahead with its controversial restructuring process despite stiff opposition from inside and outside the organisation.

The policy makes provision for steps to be followed in the event of disciplining or dismissing an employee.

Fear abounds at the corporation that the policy could be used to purge those opposed to the restructuring of the SABC. Broadcasting, Electronic, Media and Allied Workers Union (Bemawu) accused the SABC management of failing to consult stakeholders in finalising the new disciplinary policy and demanded it be withdrawn.

“The policy, like all policies, forms part of an employees contracts of employment. It, therefore, becomes the terms and conditions of employment. Our members do not agree with the new policy. Furthermore, no engagement in respect of the policy, as published … happened,” Bemawu president Hannes du Buisson said in an e-mail to SABC management.

“We, therefore, reject the unilateral implementation of the disciplinary procedure policy. We are willing to engage with the SABC in respect of a new disciplinary procedure. The policy must be withdrawn as it has no status and also did not follow the governance procedure.”

The SABC has stuck to its guns, saying Bemawu and other stakeholders were consulted on the new policy. SABC group executive for human resources Mojaki Mosia said the corporation was going ahead with the implementation of the policy from Thursday.

“Our diligent investigation reveals that the disciplinary code policy has been a subject of numerous consultations with relevant stakeholders and Bemawu, in particular, was an active participant during the said consultations … In the premise, this will be implemented on April 1 2021.”

Sunday World

Author



George Matlala