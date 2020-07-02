Breaking News

SACP leader, daughter die in hail of bullets

By Somaya Stockenstroom

 

The SACP has called on law enforcement agencies to bring to book the killers of its Brian Bunting district secretary, Siyabulela Siswana, who was killed in a hail of bullets, together with his daughter last night at his home.

The party said they were shocked by what they called the “cowardly assassination” of Siswana at his home in Mfuleni, in Cape Town by unknown assailants.

“After sustaining severe wounds as a result of a hail of bullets, comrade Siyabulela, his daughter and wife were rushed to hospital. Unfortunately, comrade Siyabulela and his daughter perished. His wife is fighting for her life,” the party said in a statement.

“The SACP in the Western Cape calls on our law enforcement agencies to act swiftly and leave no stone unturned till the perpetrators are apprehended,” the party added.

Siswana’s death came as political killings also increased in KwaZulu Natal.

Last week, ANC eThekwini ward councillor and branch chairperson, Bhekithemba Phugula was killed in Umlazi. Last month, ANC youth League ward 91 branch secretary, Thamsanqa Gcabashe, was shot along with another youth league member in Hammarsdale.

