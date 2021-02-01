SACP warns Zikalala against divisive choice as KZN ANC factional battles play out

By Sandile Motha

Johannesburg – ANC factional battles in KwaZulu-Natal are expected to play themselves out as premier Sihle Zikalala has opted to keep his cards close to his chest on who might be the next MEC for the vacant transport and community liaison portfolio.

The seat in the provincial cabinet became vacant after the sudden passing of Bheki Ntuli early this month due to Covid-19-related complications.

Kwazi Mshengu, the education MEC, was recently appointed as the acting transport MEC in the province. Pundits believe Zikalala will use the opportunity to stamp his authority and boost his plummeting popularity within ANC ranks.

A senior ANC insider who chose not to be identified told Sunday World that Zikalala was caught between a rock and a hard place because he has to please both factions.

He said Super Zuma, the former ANC provincial secretary, was the best bet for Zikalala.

“The ball is in his court. He is likely to use the opportunity to neutralise Zuma forces by deploying Super Zuma as a gesture to unite the province ahead of the local government elections and also save his skin. Zuma is strong on the ground and enjoys massive support in key ANC regions such as Mabhida, Inkosi Bhambatha and eMalahleni.”

The source added that Zikalala had suffered a severe blow to his political reputation and he was considered an untrusted ally.

He cited the dropping of Zuma at the 11th hour by Zikalala during the 2018 provincial elective conference as having amplified voices calling for his head.

Zuma was vying for re-election as general secretary, but lost the contest to Mdumiseni Ntuli.

Sunday World understands that Jomo Sibiya, the chairperson of the education portfolio in the provincial legislature, is another name being considered. This was confirmed by another source who said Zikalala can exercise his powers by reshuffling the entire cabinet and remove MECs who are not backed by strong ANC regional politicians.

“Jomo is a natural successor because he lost out in the first cabinet deployment in 2019 when Zikalala made a U-turn. “He can be deployed as MEC for education while Mshengu can be appointed in the transport and community liaison portfolio.

“The premier can sacrifice MECs such as Mavimbela Peggy Nkonyeni and suffer no blow to his reputation because they are not strong on the ground and are not backed by any regions,” said the source.

Other names being touted as dark horses are former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede, MPL Siboniso Duma and current provincial ANC spokesperson Nhlakanipho Ntombela.

Meanwhile, the SACP cautioned the ANC, saying it must not repeat the same mistakes it made in the past by sidelining its alliance partners when discussing candidates for deployments.

“We will wait for them to invite us for our input. At the same time, we want to offer comradely advice to the ruling party not to advance factional agendas, but deploy people according to their capabilities,” said SACP provincial secretary Themba Mthembu.

