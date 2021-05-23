Safa fumes after PSL shows interest to challenge arbitration

Johannesburg – The SA Football Association (Safa) has slammed the Premier Soccer League’s (PSL) intention to consider several options regarding the outcome of an arbitration case that ruled in favour of Sekhukhune United in a dispute involving Polokwane City earlier this year.

“Babina Noko were awarded three points that have catapulted the side onto the top of the standings in the GladAfrica Championship. In what has left the soccer fraternity confused and fuming, the PSL has shown an interest in the matter and they are weighing their options to challenge the arbitration ruling,” reads part of the PSL statement issued on Friday.

Safa, who are the custodians of football in the country, responded via their CEO Tebogo Motlanthe.

“We have received a report from the Premier Soccer League on the matter in hand and, noting that the judicial process is independent, the association condemns any review of judicial decision by any executive,” said Motlanthe.

In other news, Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has appointed former national team winger Helman Mkhalele as his second assistant coach.

Broos said he was highly impressed by Mkhalele’s knowledge of the game.

Broos’ other assistant is Cedomir Janevski from Macedonia. Mkhalele is a former Bafana player who represented South Africa 66 times on the international front.

He is highly experienced on the African continent front as he was part of the Orlando Pirates squad that won the 1995 CAF Champions League Cup against Asec Mimosa of Ivory Coast. Broos also announced his squad that will face Uganda in a friendly international on June 10.

Broos has kept his promise to resuscitate and revolutionise Bafana by bringing in younger players into the fold.

Regulars such as Thulani “Tyson” Hlatshwayo, Themba Zwane, Dean Furman, Andile Jali and Itumeleng Khune, to mention but a few, have been dropped from the team.

Bafana squad:

Goalkeepers:

Ronwen Williams (Supersport United) and Bruce Bvuma (Kaizer Chiefs)

Defenders: Nkosinathi Sibisi (Golden Arrows), Mosa Lebusa, Rivaldo Coetzee, Rushine De Reuck (all Mamelodi Sundowns), Innocent Maela (Orlando Pirates) and Sibusiso Mabiliso (AmaZulu)

Midfielders: Keagan Dolly (Montpellier), Craig Martin (Cape Town City), Teboho Mokoena, Sipho Mbule (both Supersport), Mothobi Mvala, Lebohang Maboe, Aubrey Modiba (all Sundowns) and Thabang Monare (Pirates)

Strikers:

Bongokuhle Hlongwane (Maritzburg United), Percy Tau (Brighton & Hove Albion) and Thabiso Kutumela (Maritzburg United).

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author



Kgomotso Mokoena