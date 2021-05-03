SAFA on media speculation of new Bafana Bafana coach

Johannesburg – Safa has released a statement, in which the football organisation says it has noted that various publications over the last week have reported the appointment of new Bafana Bafana coach as having been concluded.

Safa further said, “Firstly, it was Carlos Queiroz then Pitso Mosimane and most recently AmaZulu coach Benni McCarthy. SAFA has always stated that the Technical Committee will submit their final recommendations to the SAFA NEC, the highest decision-making body, which will finally make the announcement once the process is concluded.”

Also read: Benni to ditch Usuthu for Bafana, but AmaZulu boss not impressed

“We note that the Benni McCarthy’s name comes at a time when AmaZulu are top of the log standings and it might appear that SAFA wants to derail the club’s good run. We are happy with AmaZulu’s current good run but SAFA will announce the new incoming coach once the issue is dealt with by the NEC.”

Have you read: Safa in panic after Queiroz snub

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

You may also be interested in: Bafana need a gang of local coaches, says Motale

Sunday World

Author



SUNDAY WORLD