SAMAs fail to recognise Limpopo talent

Makhadzi- born Ndivhudzannyi Ralivhona has blasted the South African Music Awards, calling it a tribalist Organisation.

The queen of Limpopo dance music and Matorokisi hitmaker took to social media this morning to express her disappointment for not being nominated for SAMA26.

In her tweet, the muso congratulated all the nominees and expressed her sadness for not being nominated for her hit song, Matorokisi even after all the hype the song caused last year.

“@TheSAMAs nominees…so said (sic) for not being recognised after what matorokisi did to Africans last year. To all my fans I submitted everything is just that ndinga ndoneta tshinyama. Your love and support matters,” reads the tweet.

In another tweet, the musician said she confirmed with the SAMAs on their Instagram page about her submission but now they came out to say she didn’t submit.

“I did confirm with them on Instagram earlier this year that yes you submitted. They went to say you are not eligible for #SAMA26 and you should wait for #SAMA27. I proved them wrong. Now they are saying you didn’t submit. @TheSAMAs are such a scam. A tribalist Organisation.:

Makhadzi is not the only Limpopo artist not to be nominated, but Master KG as well.

The Jerusalema hitmaker also expressed his disappointment on Twitter, saying he will keep working hard until the day they recognise him.

Author



Meta Mphahlele