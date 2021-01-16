Samsung releases new Galaxy Buds Pro

Johannesburg – Samsung has announced the launch of its next-generation earbuds: Galaxy Buds Pro.

These earbuds feature immersive sound, exceptional call quality, intelligent ANC and enhanced connectivity across your devices – all packed into a modern and sleek design.

Galaxy Buds Pro represent Samsung’s most premium earbuds offering to-date, built to help you get the most out of your work, entertainment, and everything in between.

“As people look for technology that can help them adapt to new routines and lifestyles, the market for a truly wireless earbud has expanded substantially, and consumer expectations have risen,” said Justin Hume, Director: Integrated Mobility at Samsung South Africa.

“With Galaxy Buds Pro, we’re making a big statement with a small device, offering users a one-of-a-kind audio experience that makes even everyday tasks truly epic.”

Unparalleled Sound and Call Quality

A premium earbuds experience always starts with sound. Whether you use your earbuds to play music on a run or listen to podcasts on the way to work, audio quality is what matters most. Galaxy Buds Pro offer a more comprehensive sound, sporting an 11-millimeter woofer for deeper bass and a 6.5-millimeter tweeter for richer treble. This delivers Samsung’s best audio experience yet – a dynamic, balanced sound. So, whether it’s a rhythmic hip hop groove or intricate classical melody, you can enjoy your music just as the artist intended, anytime and anywhere.

But earbuds aren’t just for entertainment anymore – they’ve become crucial for work communication, and call quality is more important than ever. Galaxy Buds Pro separate your voice from unwanted sounds with three microphones and a Voice Pickup Unit (VPU), ensuring you are heard as clearly as possible. One of the outer microphones also has a high signal-to-noise ratio (SNR) rating, further eliminating background noises. In addition, Samsung has integrated its new Wind Shield technology into Galaxy Buds Pro. While a less protrusive shape minimises the wind contact area, specially designed chamber with mesh filters out wind interference. Your phone calls have never been clearer, even if you’re stuck in windy weather.

Most Intelligent ANC on True Wireless Earbuds

The Galaxy Buds Pro experience is about hearing more of what you love, and less of what you don’t. That’s why Galaxy Buds Pro have the most intelligent ANC capabilities of any true wireless earbuds[1]. When you need to focus on work—or tune out the world around and relax—you can reduce the background noise by up to 99 percent[2], fine-tuning to your preferred level. And with Ambient Sound, you can choose to amplify nearby sounds by more than 20 decibels, meaning you can adjust and personalise according to your needs. This feature is ideal for busy multitaskers – those working from home while looking after a child or those who want to take a run through the city while keeping an ear open for oncoming traffic.

What’s more, ANC and Ambient Sound automatically work together, adapting to your surroundings, to optimise your audio experience. Galaxy Buds Pro recognise when you’re speaking[3], and they can automatically switch between cancelling nearby sounds and amplifying them. They will also turn down your music when you want to talk, even if you are using Ambient Sound or have ANC turned off. This technology allows you to hear and communicate more effectively and makes Galaxy Buds Pro the perfect tool for daily use.

An Even More Seamless Galaxy Experience

Galaxy Buds Pro are an integral extension of the Galaxy ecosystem – our most seamless earbuds yet. Now, you can automatically toggle your earbuds connection between your Galaxy smartphones and tablets based on your usage – no manual adjustments required[4]. For example, if you’re watching a video on your Galaxy Tab S7 and then receive a call on your Galaxy S21, the all-new Auto Switch feature will pause the video and let you answer the phone using Galaxy Buds Pro. Once the call is over, your earbuds instantly switch back to your tablet; the video plays again, and you can hear the sound with your earbuds.

Galaxy Buds Pro also expand your audio experience by connecting with other Galaxy devices – especially Galaxy S21. You can enjoy realistic and immersive sound on your Galaxy Buds Pro, wherever you go with the 360 Audio featuring Dolby Head TrackingTM technology[5], which enables you to stay at the canter of the scene. For vloggers, you can clearly capture your voice and surrounding sound by synchronising the mics on your Galaxy Buds Pro and Galaxy S21. Galaxy Buds Pro also boast Game Mode, so when reduced audio latency is paired with Galaxy S21’s powerful performance and immersive display, you can take your gaming experience to the next level.

Availability

Galaxy Buds Pro come in three stunning colours: timeless Phantom Black and Phantom Silver, and an incredible Phantom Violet[10] to match with your Galaxy S21. Galaxy Buds Pro will be available in select markets starting from January 15th.

