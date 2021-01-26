E-edition
SA’s COVID-19 deaths top 41 000

By SUNDAY WORLD
Covid-19 vaccine

Johannesburg – South Africa’s COVID-19 deaths have passed 41 000 as the country works around the clock to contain the further spread of the virus.

This comes after 243 more COVID-19 related deaths were reported on Monday, which brings the tally to 41 117.

Of the latest fatalities, 65 are in the Eastern Cape, 60 in KwaZulu-Natal, 57 in the Western Cape, 33 in Gauteng, 18 in Free State and five each in Mpumalanga and the Northern Cape.


“We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the healthcare workers who treated the deceased patients,” said Health Minister, Dr Zweli Mkhize.

Meanwhile, the country has recorded a total of 1 417 537 Coronavirus cases, of which 4 551 were identified in the last 24 hours.

The recovery rate now stands at 87.6% after 1 241 421 patients recuperated from the respiratory disease.

The data is based on the 8 019 239 tests with 26 113 conducted since the last report.

Globally, there have been 98 794 942 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 2 124 193 deaths, reported to the World Health Organisation.

– SAnews.gov.za

