SA’s top achieving matriculant is from the Eastern Cape

Johannesburg – South Africa’s top matric pupil is Eastern Cape learner, Reynhardt Buys from Pearson High School.

The overall 2020 matric pass rate is 76.2%.

This was announced today as the Minister of Education, Angie Motshekga congratulated the class of 2020 as she presented the countries results.

Provincial performance is as follows:

Free state 85.1%

Gauteng 83.3%

Western Cape 79.9%

Kwa-Zulu Natal 77.6%

North West 76.2

Mpumalanga 73.7%

Limpopo 68.2

Eastern Cape 68.1%

Northern Cape 66%

The minister also mentioned that inmates achieved a 86.3% pass rate.

She said a total of 578 468 full-time candidates sat for the 2020 NSC examinations.

“The overall pass rate for the 2020 cohort represents a decrease of 5.1 percentage points from 81.3% in 2019.

“Although there is decrease in the pass percentage, there has been a notable increase in the number of learners that attained the National Senior Certificate. The systemic trend of learner achievement of which this cohort has been a part of over the last 12 years was an upward trajectory. In 2009, the National Senior Certificate pass rate was 60% and 109 000 learners qualified for Bachelor admissions. In 2020, 76.2% of learners who wrote the National Senior Certificate examination passed and 210 820 of them achieved admission to Bachelor Studies. Over the last 10 years, the pass rate has remained consistently over 70% since reaching this benchmark in 2011.

Internal analyses by the Department of Basic Education on the 2020 cohort indicated that the Grade 11 and Grade 10 results were higher than their counterparts of the 2019 cohort.

The predictive analysis pointed to a continued upward trend in 2020. But we did not expect the system to be faced with a devastating pandemic that engrossed education systems, teaching and learning, parents and learners across the world into crisis. This unfortunately impacted on the performance of the Class of 2020,” said Motshekga.

She also thanked the teachers who fought the good fight and those who sadly succumbed to Covid-19, a pandemic which severely disrupted the education sector.

“The achievement of the Class of 2020 should be acknowledged with due respect to the fallen heroes of education sector. In the past year, the sad loss of teachers and officials who succumbed to the pandemic has robbed learners, families, the education sector and society of a multitude of individual talents, skills, dedication, and commitment that served generations of South African children from early learning to adolescence.

The contribution of these “soldiers of learning”, many of whom invested into the achievements of the Class of 2020 will be forever remembered.

In light of this I thank parents, teachers, principals, teacher unions, communities, district and provincial officials, and social partners for supporting the Class of 2020,” she said.

Panyaza Lesufi encouraged learners to study maths and science and mentioned that “our girl children” are doing well in these subjects.

As the Minister of @DBE_SA prepares to release results later today, here are the numbers of Gauteng Learners who enrolled for critical subjects over years. We still need to push for more learners to study maths and science. Our girl children are doing well

