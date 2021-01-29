SASSA cards will work beyond March 2021

Johannesburg – The South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) is refuting social media misinformation and claims about the expiry of the SASSA-SAPO Card on 31 March 2021.

SASSA said in a statement, “These claims are not true. The SASSA Cards will not stop working on 31March 2021. The cards will have to be replaced, as indicated by the SA Reserve Bank report but there is no set date by which time this must be done. Information on the card replacement will be made public in due course.”

SASSA said their clients have the right to choose their payment method and there is nothing that forces the clients who are currently being paid through the South Africa Post Office (SAPO) to change to bank accounts.

They will still be paid using the current SASSA-SAPO card beyond April 2021.

Important facts to note:

The SASSA Cards will have to be replaced, as indicated by the SA Reserve Bank but there is no end date for this.

People have the right to choose their payment method but there is nothing that forces the clients who are currently being paid through the post office to change to bank accounts.

They will still be paid using the current card.

Information on the card replacement will be made public in due course.

All SASSA clients will be receiving grants as follows for February 2021:

Older person’s grants will be paid from 03 February 2021 includes any grants linked to these accounts.

Disability grants will be paid from 04 February 2021. This includes any grants linked to these accounts

All other grants will be paid from 05 February 2021.

SASSA reminded their clients that they do not have to withdraw their funds on the day that they are available – once in the account, including the SASSA/SAPO card account, the funds can be accessed anytime during the month.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author



SUNDAY WORLD