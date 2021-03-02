Sassa official arrested for over R4 million fraud released on bail

Johannesburg – Alina Dimakatso Nkwanyana Selepe was released on R3000.00 bail by the Nelspruit Magistrate Court on Monday 01 March 2021 after she was arrested by members of the Hawks’ Serious Corruption Investigation Mpumalanga during the night of Friday, 26 February 2021, at Volkrust Mpumalanga for fraud.

It is alleged that in 2006, there was an advertised post for team leader administration in the department of SASSA. In applying the said position, the suspect submitted a fraudulent matric certificate which was one of the requirement for that job. As a result, the suspect was employed and appointed as a team leader administration at SASSA, Volkrust Mpumalanga.

The office of SASSA was vetted and the qualifications were verified by the Department of Education and it was discovered that her matric certificate is fraudulent.

The matter was reported to the Hawks Serious Corruption Investigation Nelspruit during December 2020 and investigation revealed that the suspect prejudiced the government over R4 million in salary between 2006 and 2020. The case is postponed to 26 March 2021.

Sunday World

