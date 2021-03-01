Sassa wants Dlamini to cough up money it paid for protection

Johannesburg – Embattled former social development minister Bathabile Dlamini and her former spokesperson owe the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) over R3 million, which was allegedly paid to a private security company to protect their children.

Sassa ha s launched a court bid to force them to repay the money, which is at the heart of why Dlamini’s pension has been frozen.

Sunday World can reveal Sassa has embarked on the legal action to recoup the money from the ANC Women’s League president, who has claimed she does not know why her pension has been frozen, saying “people are using state institutions to squeeze us”.

In papers filed at the Pretoria High Court, Sassa CFO Tsakeriwa Chauke said the agency’s decision to pay for private security of Dlamini’s children and her former spokesperson Lumka Oliphant and her children was unlawful and constituted fruitless expenditure.

In February 2014, Sassa awarded security company Vuco Security Solutions a contract for Oliphant, her children and Dlamini’s children following alleged threats to their lives.

Vuco was paid just over R2 million for Dlamini and close to R1,5 million for Oliphant.

Chauke wants the court to set aside the decision and force Dlamini and Oliphant, along with former Sassa CEO Virginia Petersen – who oversaw the process on instruction from Dlamini – to repay the money.

He said Dlamini and Oliphant had “no right” to receive the services at the expense of Sassa, adding the police were responsible for security matters. “The first respondent (Petersen) knew that her conduct was unlawful and illegal but persisted with … impunity and disregard for the rule of law.

“I accordingly submit that the first respondent should be held accountable,” Chauke said, in an affidavit signed in November last year.

But Petersen hit back in her answering affidavit deposed last month, saying that the security services were procured after an assessment done by the police.

The Department of Social Development’s anti- fraud campaign had exposed her, Dlamini and Oliphant to death threats. She attached a 2014 January letter in which then acting Gauteng divisional commissioner for crime intelligence Dr BM Nkosi recommended that Oliphant be provided with security.

Dlamini last week told Sunday Times she could not pay the Constitutional Court order costs to two non-governmental organisations (which relate to a social grants case she lost) because her pension was blocked.

“The court order does not say a thing about my pension. To me it seems like people are using state institutions to squeeze us,” Dlamini said.

On Wednesday, the Justice Department said Dlamini’s statements were “unfortunate, without substance and devoid of any truth” and that she knew why her pension was frozen.

It has now emerged Sassa wants Dlamini and Oliphant to pay from their pensions and has instructed Alexandra Forbes to withhold the money due to them.

Dlamini’s lawyer, Tim Sukazi, said she will settle her answering affidavit in due course.

ANCWL has defended Dlamini on the pension matter, saying no woman should go through such an experience.

Oliphant referred questions to her lawyer Jabu Mabuza, who said his client had received threats for her work, including the repatriation of children whose mothers were imprisoned in Brazil for drug trafficking.

“The threats escalated to her two minor children who were 11 and 8 years at the time. She then reported the matter to her line manager who in turn addressed a letter to the former national commissioner, Ms Riah Phiyega.

An independent threat analysis was conducted and the South African Police Services confirmed that my client’s life and her children’s life was in danger,” he said, adding she had no played no part in the procurement process.

The Department of Social Development had not responded at the time of going to press.

Sunday World

Author



George Matlala