Breaking News

Scamsters try to make a quick buck from kwaito queen Mshoza’s death

By Ashley Lechman
Mshoza. PICTURE: FACEBOOK

Johannesburg – Mshoza, real name Nomasonto Maswanganyi’s body has not gone cold but already there are people using her name to try to make a quick buck.

According to sources close to the family, different people who are not related to the late kwaito queen have approached the Department of Arts and Culture asking for money to bury her.

Family spokesperson and Mshoza’s former manager Thanduxolo Jindela  confirmed that they received calls from different people informing them that people were using Mshoza’s death to solicit money from Department of Arts and Culture  and other places.


Jindela told Sunday World that what these people were doing was distasteful.

“This is actually very disappointing. Mshoza was a very friendly  person and some people used it to their advantage  even when she was still alive. Some would use her name to get things for themselves. The family humbly asks people to stop misusing Mshoza’s name for their own gain. Stop in kindness,” said Jindela.

Also read: Kwaito star Mshoza has died

He added that the family was aware of the people doing this and said some of them were respected names in the industry.

“Mshoza was financially stable and she will take care of herself beyond death.  People should stop using her name and start respecting her and allow her to rest in peace.”

Jindela added that he was also shocked by some  “fake managers who are also claiming a spot on Mshoza brand”.

“Let Mshoza rest in peace and I beg for respect for her family and kids,” he emphasized.

Sunday World 

Author


