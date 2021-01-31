Seasoned Mbhele is new Sunday World editor

Johannesburg – Fundudzi Media is pleased to announce the appointment of seasoned and award-winning journalist Wally Mbhele as the new editor and publisher of Sunday World.

Mbhele takes over from February 1. With over 25 years of experience in several senior editorial positions, Mbhele returns to Sunday World having previously enjoyed a successful spell as editor of this newspaper from 2010 to 2013.

He has previously also been editor-at-large for Independent Media Group’s Sunday publications, editor of the Sunday Independent, deputy and later acting editor of City Press, Mail & Guardian assistant editor, as well as Sunday Times deputy managing editor (politics & policy).

In 1998, Mbhele was named corecipient of a prestigious award for outstanding journalism, which was presented by late president Nelson Mandela on behalf of the Foreign Correspondents Association (of SA).

In 2006, he was co-recipient of the Mondi Shanduka Newspaper Award in the category of best analysis and commentary. Mbhele said he was “humbled and truly honoured by this huge demonstration of confidence” in his abilities by Fundudzi Media and was indeed inspired by the company’s compelling vision and potent energy.

“I am equally delighted at the opportunity and responsibility thrust upon me to pilot a vibrant publication such as the Sunday World at a time when publications and media organisations are facing unprecedented challenges across the globe.

“This is a huge responsibility, which I hope to carry out with diligence,” he said.

Fundudzi Media chief investment officer Mluleki Majola said: “We are excited and honoured to welcome Mr Mbhele to the Sunday World family. We wish him the best of luck and success in his new role.

“We are certain that his expertise will not only expand the greater knowledge and skill within the team, but also take the publication to greater heights.”

